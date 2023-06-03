With UFC Vegas 74 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., June 3, 2023) of fights on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between surging flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, a co-headliner featuring veterans Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda, and a welterweight slobber knocker pitting Abubakar Nurmagomedov against Brazilian finisher Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 12:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

