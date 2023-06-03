Jim Miller delivered an epic knockout finish earlier tonight (Sat., June 3, 2023) at UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the lightweight veteran put a brutal stop to Octagon newcomer Jesse Butler with a first-round knockout (punch). The fight lasted a whole 23 seconds.

Miller was a solid betting favorite for this fight and for good reason. He’s one of the longest lasting veterans in UFC history and Butler was making his debut on just a few days notice. Miller was patient in the opening seconds before leaping in for a straight left hand. Butler buckled and fell back into the cage as Miller leveled him again with a left upper cut. The fight was more than over at that point.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Miller, 39, is back in the win column after suffering a decision loss to Alexander Hernandez this past February. The UFC veteran also extended his record for most fights inside of the Octagon with 42 and earns the quickest stoppage of his memorable UFC career.

For complete UFC Vegas 74 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.