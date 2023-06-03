 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Karine Silva pops Ketlen Souza’s knee with nasty submission | UFC Vegas 74

By Dan Hiergesell
Karine Silva earned another Octagon finish earlier tonight (Sat., June 3, 2023) at UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the streaking prospect stopped UFC newcomer Ketlen Souza with a nasty first-round submission (straight ankle lock).

Souza was the underdog in her UFC debut, but she didn’t shy away from the action. Unfortunately for her, Silva possesses a 100-percent finish rate so she was out for the kill as well. Silva eventually found herself in top position and grabbed a hold of Souza’s leg. She fell on her back and twisted until Souza’s knee popped. The fight was waved off. It was that clean.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN. The aftermath can be seen below:

Silva, 29, has now won her last seven professional fights, which includes two UFC finishes and a stoppage on Dana White’s Contender Series. The Brazilian fighter seems to be the real deal and is a fresh face in a rather stagnant women’s flyweight division.

