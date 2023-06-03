 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Don’Tale Mayes stuns Andrei Arlovski with massive knockout | UFC Vegas 74

By Dan Hiergesell
Don’Tale Mayes earned the biggest win of his career earlier tonight (Sat., June 3, 2023) at UFC Vegas 74 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the heavyweight fighter stopped former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski with a nasty second-round TKO (punches).

Arlovski got the better of the exchanges throughout the first round, but Mayes landed a few solid punches towards the end of the frame that seemed to soften “Pitbull” up. Mayes kept things rolling into the second round and ended up catching Arlovski with a massive counter right hook. Arlovski crashed to the canvas as Mayes follow up with hammer fists until the referee stepped in to save “Pitbull.’

Mayes, 31, is now 3-3 (1 NC) throughout his UFC tenure. This is without a doubt the biggest performance of his professional career and one that will land him another meaningful matchup his next time out. If Mayes can continue to showcase this type of power he could be a top 15 candidate by year’s end.

