Nate Diaz is looking to change some plans after the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) denied the mixed martial artist’s marijuana exemption for his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.

Related Diaz Just Got His Ash Kicked By TDLR

It’s no secret that Diaz is one of the most pro-marijuana members of the combat community. From having his own weed strain to smoking blunts on stage at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) media events, Diaz does not keep his love for the ganja under wraps. In fact, he’ll roll it up and smoke it right in front of you.

Related Clueless Diaz Clowns His Own Press Conference

So when Diaz was denied a marijuana exemption for his clash with Paul on Aug. 5 in Dallas, Tex., fight fans knew there’d be some blowback (not literally). If Diaz isn’t able to smoke marijuana leading into his fight with Paul what will that do for the fight itself? Will it even happen? Does Diaz have to relinquish a portion of his pay if he tests positive?

These are all questions that could come into play if the fight does in fact take place in Texas and Diaz does not get his exemption. In effort to avoid any fight-altering issues and to clear a path for safe smoking, Diaz seems to be suggesting a change in states. His social media post late Friday said it all.

We gonna have to move states pic.twitter.com/sq85apLZwc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 3, 2023

“We gonna have to move states,” wrote Diaz.

Paul, who helped put this entire fight together, has yet to comment on Diaz’s suggestion. It’s not like Dallas is the fight capital of the world, but we’re only two months away from the fight. While the boxing match could be better suited for cities like Las Vegas or New York it may be too late to change.

Diaz will simply have to take less puffs and pass more often.