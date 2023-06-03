Colby Covington is apparently such a big Conor McGregor supporter that “Chaos” hopes one day the two fighters can battle it out for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title.

As one of the most outspoken fighters in the sport today Covington has often been compared to McGregor throughout the years. Their fighting styles are completely different, but they are two fighters who like to mentally break opponents down before they ever step inside of the cage. Covington’s approach is a little more brash and some may even say unoriginal, but it hasn’t stopped him from becoming one of the best 170-pound fighters in the world.

Earlier this week, Covington was asked about McGregor and a potential future matchup with “Notorious.” Covington will have his hands full with a title fight opposite UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards later this year, but after that “Chaos” is willing to extend an invitation to McGregor and book his own Red Panty night.

“He’s a great fighter, a history-maker,” Covington said on the MSCS MEDIA podcast (h/t MMA Junkie). “He’s made history multiple times. Knocking out Jose Aldo in (13) seconds was one of the most incredible things that’s ever happened in the UFC. The things he’s done in the sport, no one’s ever been able to do. Conor’s the ultimate showman and he’s the ultimate businessman.

“I love what Conor’s done. I hope to be able to cross paths with him and fight him someday after I win this world title against Leon ‘Edward Scissorhands Scott’ from the U.K. That could be my next fight in line. I have nothing but respect and admiration for Conor and what he’s done in this sport. He’s made it possible for every fighter. It’s trickled down, what he’s done in the sport – the money and everything.”

There may be more plausible matchups to make in the UFC’s welterweight division if Covington becomes champion by year’s end, but never say never when it comes to a Conor McGregor fight. After all, McGregor has been eyeing his opportunity to win yet another title in yet another UFC weight class.

“Notorious” will be making his return to action from a two-year layoff later this year when he meets lightweight contender Michael Chandler in a massive main event. If McGregor can get back on track and remind fight fans that he’s still on top of his game then maybe a title clash with “Chaos” is in the cards.