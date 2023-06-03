Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Greg Hardy’s athletic career continues to suffer obstacles.

The former NFL superstar was booted from football for a bevy of issues, including domestic abuse allegations. He found a new home inside the Octagon, and early on, “The Prince Of War” seemed to have some promise. Then, his grappling deficiencies were exposed, and Hardy suffered three straight stoppage losses en route to the unemployment line.

Since then, Hardy has taken his talents to the boxing ring, competing in both the gloved and ungloved varieties. Earlier this year, Hardy was flattened in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut, but until this evening, Hardy was undefeated (2-0) as a professional boxer.

In the 17th round of his Team Combat League boxing match against Alexander Flores, Hardy hit the canvas twice more. On both occasions, a heavy left hook floored Hardy. That’s the same punch that Tai Tuivasa clipped Hardy with in one of his final UFC fights, and it appears to be a consistent issue for the former defensive end.

Still better than working at Walmart?

Insomnia

Daniel Cormier has a good question for “Funky” Ben Askren ...

Gerald Meerschaert doesn’t take any easy fights. Shoutout “GM3!”

Another update on the Belal vs. Strickland feud ...

Man you guys believe this fucking clown? Lmao ok pussy tomorrow 11am. Gloves, no gloves idc.... https://t.co/Ikqa6XhfBX — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 2, 2023

Kai Kara-France can throw big weights around, and the Kiwi can crack! Coincidence? I say not.

Flyweight Kai Kara France deadlifting 200kg.....crazy strength to size ratio pic.twitter.com/JhJLRkGpZv — schwick (@schwick6) May 30, 2023

Congratulations to Paddy Pimblett and his bride!

Paddy makes weight for his wedding, congrats lad #UFC pic.twitter.com/NMTOAY6VYb — Anurag Tiwari (@anuragtiwari703) June 2, 2023

This is a fun prompt. Of the fighters I know personally, I’d go with Andre Fili. Of the rest, I’d request assistance from “Platinum” Mike Perry.

if you had to pick one fighter to help you fight 5 dudes, who ya picking?



*has to be 170lbs or under. — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) June 2, 2023

Sean O’Malley is flowing on mitts.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Young Jose Aldo was outrageously fast.

15 years ago today WEC Aldo was born.



This thread looks at the dynamic skills the 21 year old phenom displayed while fighting in the blue cage.



Starting first with his famously powerful low kicks, which became his preferred weapon at range.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/UYgNLjVYRc — Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 1, 2023

Jim Miller somehow found more power in his hands as he’s aged. Think he picks up another win this weekend?

Jim Miller is a wily veteran, so he won't let you get away with the same canned responses for very long. pic.twitter.com/a05LWRzqj2 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 2, 2023

Liam Harrison with another Muay Thai horror story:

Random Land

Pepper spray plus double leg is a heroic combination.

Midnight Music: 82-year-old Bob Dylan is still recording, and I’ll still listen. His new album, Shadow Kingdom, is made up of 14 re-recordings of classic tracks.

