Midnight Mania highlights! Greg Hardy face-planted in latest knockout loss

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Greg Hardy’s athletic career continues to suffer obstacles.

The former NFL superstar was booted from football for a bevy of issues, including domestic abuse allegations. He found a new home inside the Octagon, and early on, “The Prince Of War” seemed to have some promise. Then, his grappling deficiencies were exposed, and Hardy suffered three straight stoppage losses en route to the unemployment line.

Since then, Hardy has taken his talents to the boxing ring, competing in both the gloved and ungloved varieties. Earlier this year, Hardy was flattened in his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut, but until this evening, Hardy was undefeated (2-0) as a professional boxer.

In the 17th round of his Team Combat League boxing match against Alexander Flores, Hardy hit the canvas twice more. On both occasions, a heavy left hook floored Hardy. That’s the same punch that Tai Tuivasa clipped Hardy with in one of his final UFC fights, and it appears to be a consistent issue for the former defensive end.

Still better than working at Walmart?

Insomnia

Daniel Cormier has a good question for “Funky” Ben Askren ...

Gerald Meerschaert doesn’t take any easy fights. Shoutout “GM3!”

Another update on the Belal vs. Strickland feud ...

Kai Kara-France can throw big weights around, and the Kiwi can crack! Coincidence? I say not.

Congratulations to Paddy Pimblett and his bride!

This is a fun prompt. Of the fighters I know personally, I’d go with Andre Fili. Of the rest, I’d request assistance from “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Sean O’Malley is flowing on mitts.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Young Jose Aldo was outrageously fast.

Jim Miller somehow found more power in his hands as he’s aged. Think he picks up another win this weekend?

Liam Harrison with another Muay Thai horror story:

Random Land

Pepper spray plus double leg is a heroic combination.

Midnight Music: 82-year-old Bob Dylan is still recording, and I’ll still listen. His new album, Shadow Kingdom, is made up of 14 re-recordings of classic tracks.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

