Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 74 main event

By Jesse Holland
Top 5 flyweight contender Kai Kara-France will collide with 125-pound rival and No. 7-ranked Amir Albazi in the UFC Vegas 74 five-round headliner on ESPN and ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., June 3, 2023) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the winner putting themselves in line for potential 125-pound title shot.

Watch both fighters preview their flyweight banger in the videos below:

HIGH STAKES FLYWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., June 3, 2023, with No. 3-seeded contender, Kai Kara-France, face rising No. 7-ranked Amir Albazi. In UFC Vegas 74’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, an exciting Featherweight bout sees No. 15-ranked contender, Alex Caceres, lock horns with all-action Daniel Pineda.

Kai Kara-France:

Amir Albazi:

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 74 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 74 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kara-France vs. Albazi” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

