UFC Vegas 74 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Kara-France vs. Albazi

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 74 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., June 3, 2023), streaming LIVE on ESPN and ESPN+. UFC Vegas 74 will be headlined by the 125-pound showdown between Top 10-ranked flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, featherweight veterans Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda collide in UFC Vegas 74’s co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, lightweight mainstay Jim Miller welcomes UFC newcomer Jesse Butler to life inside the Octagon.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 74 fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Vegas 74 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Kara-France vs. Albazi.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC Vegas 74 results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC VEGAS 74 QUICK RESULTS:

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

