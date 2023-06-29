Henry Cejudo shares injury details, withdraws from Marlon Vera fight at UFC 292

Henry Cejudo’s rebound attempt will have to wait.

UFC 292 on Aug. 19, 2023, will mark a special celebration for the former two-division champion, Cejudo. He just won’t get to receive a potential top Bantamweight contender victory as a present.

Cejudo, 36, revealed today (Thurs., June 29, 2023) on Instagram that he’s withdrawing from his upcoming tilt against Marlon “Chito” Vera in Boston, Massachusetts.

Some important news regarding my future... I’m unfortunately not going to be able to compete on August 19 at UFC [292]. I got an MRI on my right shoulder that revealed a tear that requires 6-8 weeks of rehab. I stretched it out as far as I could because I love that Chito matchup, but between my shoulder and my baby expected on October 25, it’s the best decision for me and my family to not fight in August. Nothing changes with my future goals. I want my title back. When I’m back to 100 percent, you’ll see me in the Octagon again. But until then, I need to heal. I hope the UFC can find a replacement to fight Chito so he could stay on the card, I would’ve loved to fight him in Boston on the 15-year anniversary of my gold medal. But I’ll be back [three trophy emojis]

UFC 288 in May 2023 saw Cejudo return to action to for the first time since May 2020. Unfortunately for Cejudo, he couldn’t overcome the current 135-pound titleholder, Aljamain Sterling, as he suffered a closely contested split decision loss.

Cejudo speculated re-retiring after the loss, but quickly turned his attention to the No. 1-ranked Bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili. Vera wound up getting the call instead as Dvalishvili is also recovering from an injury.