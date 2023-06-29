Former UFC champ slides into Mark Zuckerberg’s DMs, leaks private exchange ahead of rumored Elon Musk fight

Zuck counts on me to prepare for this challenge. The marajoara fight will help you, I'll make you sharp to reset that rocket that back @elonmusk . tell me the place and time and I'll be there @finkd pic.twitter.com/WFXaXNWRPr

Deiveson Figueiredo is shooting his shot.

The former UFC flyweight champion is one of several top mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters choosing sides in the Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight, which sounds like something you might see on MTV’s claymation classic Celebrity Deathmatch.

UFC President Dana White, however, wants you to ignore Public Enemy and believe the hype.

Figueiredo sent a direct Instagram message to Zuckerberg and received a warm (if somewhat canned) reply. Like any good self promoter, “Deus da Guerra” promptly shared a screenshot of their online interaction, as well as his invitation to have the Facebook founder train for his rumored encounter against the recently-appointed Twitter CEO.

“Zuck counts on me to prepare for this challenge,” Figueiredo boldly claimed on social media. “The Marajoara fight will help you. I’ll make you sharp to reset that rocket back to Elon Musk. Tell me the place and time and I’ll be there.”

The 35 year-old Figueiredo (21-3-1) spent the last three years of his combat sports career feuding with longtime rival Brandon Moreno, coming up 1-2-1 after four encounters with “The Assassin Baby.” The Brazilian, who was briefly attached to UFC 290 in July, will instead exit the 125-pound weight class to try his luck at bantamweight.

An opponent for his 2023 return has yet to be determined.