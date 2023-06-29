Yet another UFC champion wants to bail on MMA, pursue a career in boxing

UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is gearing up for what could be his toughest title fight to date, a five-round co-main event against longtime rival Alexandre Pantoja on the UFC 290 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, locked and loaded for Sat., July 8, 2023 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But that hasn’t stopped “The Assassin Baby” from dreaming of a career in boxing.

“I have this desire inside of me, like, I want to try to do some boxing in the future,” Moreno told Bo Gets Betr. “My coach says I can do something nice. I believe in him. So obviously, if they knock me out in the first round in my first boxing match, I would say something like ‘okay, I tried at least.’”

Moreno has just five knockouts in 29 professional fights.

UFC champions wanting to cross over to boxing is hardly a new phenomenon. Former lightweight kingpin Conor McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather in summer 2017 while former titleholders Jose Aldo and Francis Ngannou have both parted ways with UFC to explore opportunities in the “sweet science.”

