Rebounding Gordon Ryan stuns fans with miraculous muscle gain just weeks after scrawny shrinkage

Gordon Ryan is on the rebound.

Just a few weeks removed from his “pathetic” body transformation, which left the jiu-jitsu “King” scrawny and emaciated (see the photo here), Ryan unveiled his miraculous muscle gain (and his unkempt bathroom) as he continues on his road to recovery.

“I see the tears from here,” Ryan wrote to his critics.

Ryan, 27, has not competed since a short-notice victory over longtime rival Nicky Rodriguez at Fight Pass Invitational 3 last last year. He was supposed to make his return to the mats against Felipe Pena at Tezos WNO earlier this year but withdrew to address a severe throat infection.

Related Gordon Ryan Offers To Help Coach The Ultimate Fighter

That led to a protracted regimen of body-harming antibiotics.

“It’s been almost four months since I’ve been able to be on the mats,” Ryan wrote on social media. “The longest by far I’ve ever been away. I’m happier today than I’ve been in a long time. Rolled around a little with my old friend and mentor Brian Glick here at UFC PI. Had some jiu jitsu, wrestling, and MMA legends in the session today as well. A quick trip to (Las) Vegas for the boys and some UFC media and business, then off to Hawaii to show everyone what I’ve been thinking of and working on before I got sick. Can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

Ryan is not expected to make his in-competition return until early 2024.