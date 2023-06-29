Despite being under contract with Bellator MMA for three years now, Corey Anderson still occasionally finds himself beefing with some of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) best. It’s natural, really, since Anderson had a near seven-year run with the promotion before he jumped ship.

His latest quarrel comes against current UFC Light Heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill. The two recently got involved in a Twitter spat after Hill took exception with Anderson claiming that Bellator’s roster of 205-pounders would beat UFC’s.

That turned into a resume comparison that had Anderson bewildered.

“Old sweet booty. All that talk he’s doing ‘show my resume.’ Yeah, against who? Somebody messaged me like how’s that beef? It ain’t no beef,” Anderson told MMA Fighting. “That’s spam. That’s the one meat nobody wants to eat. He can say whatever he wants, it doesn’t faze me. He won the belt off somebody I dominated on two weeks’ notice and then they rejected me a title fight after but yet they give him the belt off it. You can’t even hold a candle to what I’ve done.”

Hill won the UFC’s 205-pound strap at UFC 283 earlier this year by defeating Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision, a man Anderson also has a win over back in 2018. According to Anderson, his win is a bit more impressive since he did it on short notice and Teixeira, at the time, was still fighting at a high level and not nearing retirement.

“Yes, you’re the champ but who’s in the division? You didn’t fight Magomed Ankalaev, who I think is the best. You didn’t fight Jiri Prochazka. You beat Glover Teixeira, who is 44, who even after he lost said he retired because he ain’t got it no more. He just told you. He don’t have it no more and you went to a decision with him. Other than that, you haven’t beat anybody credible, anybody who’s done anything.”

Hill is 6-1-1 so far in his young UFC run with four knockouts. Among the people he has defeated are Thiago Santos, Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker and Ovince Saint Preux. Still, Anderson doesn’t feel that’s anywhere close to an impressive resume.

“Everybody’s laughing, talking ‘he’s the champ, he’s the champ.’ Who has he beat?” Anderson said. “You look at his resume it’s going to say UFC champ but what name is going to be underneath there? None. So why am I even going to beef and stress over it? I’m laughing. I’m in the car with my wife tweeting and laughing like dude, you’re really trying to hold this argument right now?”

Sadly, a fight between the two men won’t be happening anytime soon, but should their paths cross Anderson doesn’t envision much resistance in getting through UFC’s champion.

“Everybody’s going to say he’s the best because he’s in the UFC and I’m in Bellator. Say what you want. You put us in the cage, I’m going to dust you off, playboy. You ain’t got nothing. You don’t have anything for me. It’s no reason to even keep going back and forth.”

Anderson is coming off a split-decision win over Phil Davis at Bellator 297, which inched him close to another shot at the Light Heavyweight title currently held by Vadim Nemkov, whom he is 0-1-1 against.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.