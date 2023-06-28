‘Biggest laughing stock of the world’: Sean O’Malley and coach not into Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg hype

The hypothetical Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight has everybody talking.

Whether you’re on board like Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, or the most hardcore of hardcore fans, you have an opinion on the battle of the billionaires. Since the pair of tech moguls began bantering online about fighting each other in recent weeks, footage has rolled out of each preparing while White continues working to make it happen.

Several fighters have voiced their interest in training either would-be competitor, but top UFC Bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley, couldn’t be more amused by the whole idea (for the wrong reasons).

“Everybody’s out there, ‘Let me train ya, let me train ya,’” O’Malley said on The TimboSugar Show. “Would it be scary? Neither of them look like they could hurt each other (laughs).”

O’Malley went on to offer up a suggestion on how to maximize the match up’s intrigue when chatting with his coach, Tim Welch. At present, Welch would expect the worst.

“That is gonna be the biggest laughing stock of the world if they ever fought,” Welch said.

“Unless they both get on some s—t and within a year they get trainers,” O’Malley replied. “Not the fight itself but how they look. Zuck’s been training. Elon says he’s training. Imagine f—king Elon trying to save the Earth like, ‘Alright, I gotta f—king take some time off for this fight.’ Let’s get back to work. Everyone is offering them to train.

O’Malley returns to action for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 292 on Aug. 19, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. “Sugar” is set to challenge reigning Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, in the evening’s main event.