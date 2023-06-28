Video: Come watch Sean Strickland talk crazy, act obnoxious during UFC Vegas 76 media day

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 76: “Strickland vs. Magomedov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 1, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Sean Strickland

Abus Magomedov

Damir Ismagulov

Grant Dawson

Max Griffin

Michael Morales

Ariane Lipski

Melissa Gatto

Ismael Bonfim

Benoit Saint Denis

Brunno Ferreira

Nursulton Ruziboev

Kevin Lee

Rinat Fakhretdinov

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 76 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 76 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Strickland vs. Magomedov” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.