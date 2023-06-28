 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Come watch Sean Strickland talk crazy, act obnoxious during UFC Vegas 76 media day

What does “Tarzan” love more than five-round decisions at APEX? A live mic with an attentive audience! Stay tuned for another wild and wacky media day with everyone’s favorite screwball!

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Vegas 76: “Strickland vs. Magomedov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 1, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 12:45 p.m. ET.

HIGH-STAKES MIDDLEWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 1, 2023, headlined by top-seeded Middleweight contender, Sean Strickland (No. 7), locking horns with unranked Russian-born German finisher, Abus Magomedov. In UFC Vegas 76’s co-main event, Grant Dawson will battle former M-1 Global Lightweight champion, Damir Ismagulov, in a 145-pound bout between fringe Top 15 Featherweight contenders.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Sean Strickland
Abus Magomedov
Damir Ismagulov
Grant Dawson
Max Griffin
Michael Morales
Ariane Lipski
Melissa Gatto
Ismael Bonfim
Benoit Saint Denis
Brunno Ferreira
Nursulton Ruziboev
Kevin Lee
Rinat Fakhretdinov

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 76 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 76 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Strickland vs. Magomedov” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

