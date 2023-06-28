Video: Bellator’s Cris Lencioni responding to stimuli after suffering cardiac arrest, brain injury

Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni, who was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest, is beginning to respond to stimuli. The latest on Lencioni from @MMAFightingSM https://t.co/fE2sptdwrG pic.twitter.com/6fRNXKCy1d

Earlier this month, Bellator MMA featherweight contender, Cris Lencioni, suffered cardiac arrest during a training session in preparation for his scheduled fight against James Gallagher, which was supposed to go down at Bellator 298 on Fri., Aug. 11, 2023 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Now, the 28 year-old combatant has an entirely new fight on his hands as he begins the road to recovery. His wife, Marca Lencioni, provided a positive update of his progress on social media, posting a video of “Sunshine” responding to stimuli during a rehab session.

Lencioni suffered a brain injury as a result of his cardiac arrest.

“The neurologists were basically like, ‘We have to wait to see what he can do and what he shows us,’” Lencioni said (via MMA Fighting). “Because he was so, so healthy when this happened and is young and an athlete, they’re not really sure what’s gonna happen.

“The brain is complex, and because of where he’s at, they don’t know and they can’t say. Even the neurologist, she’s like, ‘I can’t give you a definite answer, because it’s gonna be up to him.’ If anybody can come out of something like this, it’s him. He’s a fighter in all senses – it’s not just in the ring.”

According to Marca, doctors believe Lencioni went into cardiac arrest as a result of a heart rhythm disorder called Long QT syndrome. Aside from the daunting road to recovery, the report states that Lencioni is currently uninsured and relying on funds from a GoFundMe account to help with the mounting medical bills.

Still, Marca says that all signs are trending upward in her husband’s recovery.

“Ten percent of people survive this, and the fact that he is moving, and trying to get up and like doing what he’s been doing...he drank water today for the first time,” she said. “It’s blowing [the nurses’] minds, and it’s blowing my mind.”

Lencioni has won his last four fights and amassed an impressive 6-2 record inside the Bellator cage. He was last seen submitting Blake Smith at Bellator 294 on April 21, 2023 via inverted triangle choke.

