UFC Jacksonville medical suspensions: Josh Emmett among seven fighters benched indefinitely

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (FDBPR) recently released its list of medical suspensions for those fighters competing in the UFC Jacksonville lineup last weekend (Sat., June 24, 2023) on ABC from inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in the “Sunshine State,” with seven of the nine athletes suspended getting sat indefinitely — or at least until a physician clears them for return.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

More than half the card escaped without medical suspension, including resurgent flyweight co-headliner Maycee Barber and welterweight veteran Neil Magny. UFC Jacksonville was headlined by the featherweight showdown between Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett, with “El Matador” capturing a dominant five-round decision over “The Fighting Falmer” and improving his 145-pound ranking.

Complete UFC Jacksonville medical suspensions below.

Suspended Indefinitely: Ilia Topuria

Josh Emmett

Amanda Ribas

Justin Tafa

Wellington Turman

Mateusz Rebecki

Loik Radzhabov Suspended 60 Days: Gabriel Santos Suspended 30 Days: Bruno Silva

Unlike most commissions, FDBPR does not disclose injury specifics.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC Jacksonville results and play-by-play click here.