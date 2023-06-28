Michael Chandler still has no idea when he’ll fight Conor McGregor ... just like the rest of us. Unlike some, though, he’s still confident the high-profile pay-per-view (PPV) showdown will go down in the next six months.

In a new interview on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel, Chandler shared the frustration he and fans are feeling about delays, but ultimately said it was what he expected after signing up for The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31.

“I can’t give you much of an update, obviously yeah there’s talks going on and happening basically every single day,” Chandler said. “It is a moving target and I do understand the intrigue, I understand the annoyance for a lot of people and I understand how quickly people want answers ... Of course everyone wants answers, they’re eager for answers but ultimately we all have to practice patience.

“This right now is a time for me to practice patience,” he continued. “I knew what I signed up for. I knew doing The Ultimate Fighter, there was going to be a lull and a long period of time and the show, we aren’t even halfway through the show yet. Yes, there’s been some stuff happening between me and Conor, there’s all this speculation and all the different conspiracy theories about, ‘Is Conor coming back?’

“I think Conor’s coming back,” Chandler added. “I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of, ‘I’m doing The Ultimate Fighter, I’m fighting Michael Chandler’ then ‘Oh, by the way, never mind. I’m not coming back.’”

“Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff. That’s not for me to choose or decide. Have there been exemptions before? People are talking about exemptions. Of course, that’s all on the table. All I know is I’m controlling the controllable, and either way, I’m gonna keep on moving forward. And I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months, and it’s going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen, and I’m gonna go out there and knock him out within the first two rounds.”

McGregor recently tweeted and deleted a similar message directed toward Chandler, in typically brash “Notorious” fashion.

“Ya’s all shut up and wait,” he wrote. “Silence! A roar from the throne. Patience, peasants.”

So, I guess there’s nothing to do but be patient.

