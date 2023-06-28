 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Elon Musk already training for Mark Zuckerberg fight?

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Elon Musk is a massive underdog in his perspective match up versus fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. Maybe that’s why he’s already in the gym, working with popular podcaster and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman (H/T TMZ). Fridman shared a couple quick photos of their work together, one of which shows Musk tossing him to the mat.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday,” Fridman wrote. “I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I’m there for them, no matter what.”

Maybe Momma Musk doesn’t have the final say after all? As the older and less experienced man, Musk has more reasons to abandon this fantasy match up and let it fade from the public’s mind. If he’s actually in the gym, however, perhaps that’s a sign that Musk really intends to go through with it. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is taking naps and snagging medals at jiu-jitsu tournaments, so he’s proven himself willing to compete in some regard at least.

Some of the best fighters alive are rushing to offer their talents to either man, and UFC President Dana White is fully on board with booking the fight. Until a date is announced or contracts are signed, however, it remains a wildly unlikely fever dream of a fight.

Just don’t call it a gimmick.

Insomnia

I would happily watch either of these men square off vs. any ranked Lightweight. They’re both excellent fighters!

Tatsuro Taira gets a new match up in just a couple weeks after his fight fell apart over the weekend.

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira have a very cool relationship.

Why is one guy slapping chest and the other is slapping face?

A bad way to start the day.

Sean Strickland is prepared in case Abus Magomedov has mastered the Shadow Clone Jutsu.

Michael Chandler is clinging onto the Conor McGregor match up like a dog bites down on a bone. Think it happens?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The fact that arguably the best wrestler in MMA history was also confident enough in his grappling to abandon mount is pursuit of a triangle is extremely rad.

Can you win via drowning? Why are those referee guys wearing masks? So many questions.

I’ve always found Peruvian neckties difficult to finish myself, but if you ever wrestle someone who’s good at them, it’s extremely difficult to escape.

Random Land

A rural waterslide.

Midnight Music: Indie rock, 2010

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

