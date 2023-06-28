Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Elon Musk is a massive underdog in his perspective match up versus fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. Maybe that’s why he’s already in the gym, working with popular podcaster and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman (H/T TMZ). Fridman shared a couple quick photos of their work together, one of which shows Musk tossing him to the mat.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday,” Fridman wrote. “I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I’m there for them, no matter what.”

Maybe Momma Musk doesn’t have the final say after all? As the older and less experienced man, Musk has more reasons to abandon this fantasy match up and let it fade from the public’s mind. If he’s actually in the gym, however, perhaps that’s a sign that Musk really intends to go through with it. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is taking naps and snagging medals at jiu-jitsu tournaments, so he’s proven himself willing to compete in some regard at least.

Some of the best fighters alive are rushing to offer their talents to either man, and UFC President Dana White is fully on board with booking the fight. Until a date is announced or contracts are signed, however, it remains a wildly unlikely fever dream of a fight.

Just don’t call it a gimmick.

Insomnia

I would happily watch either of these men square off vs. any ranked Lightweight. They’re both excellent fighters!

Damir and Guram are both back this Saturday



Last year they gave us a great high level scrap. Both these guys deserve to be in the top 10.pic.twitter.com/4XA7COa7Vw — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) June 27, 2023

Tatsuro Taira gets a new match up in just a couple weeks after his fight fell apart over the weekend.

IFW 2023



Edgar Cháirez has signed with the UFC. He takes on top prospect Tatsuro Taira at #UFC290 in Las Vegas on July 8th. Fight will be at 130 lbs. pic.twitter.com/prpjTc7e3r — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) June 27, 2023

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira have a very cool relationship.

Why is one guy slapping chest and the other is slapping face?

A bad way to start the day.

Someone smeared dog shit over Dan Ige’s car window pic.twitter.com/czGD4NoMDr — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 26, 2023

Sean Strickland is prepared in case Abus Magomedov has mastered the Shadow Clone Jutsu.

Just incase Abus Magomedov decides to duplicate himself this weekend.



Sean is prepared for all things. pic.twitter.com/kl3qEkxWwY — PC Strickland (@PCStricklandMMA) June 26, 2023

Michael Chandler is clinging onto the Conor McGregor match up like a dog bites down on a bone. Think it happens?

Michael Chandler believes he'll fight Conor McGregor "within the next six months"



https://t.co/kmCfOQn7YY pic.twitter.com/ATdeCnH0Y7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 27, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The fact that arguably the best wrestler in MMA history was also confident enough in his grappling to abandon mount is pursuit of a triangle is extremely rad.

One of the cleanest sequences of Khabibs career pic.twitter.com/Oxlq3koOMI — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) June 25, 2023

Can you win via drowning? Why are those referee guys wearing masks? So many questions.

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. What would you call this disicipline? pic.twitter.com/2CXxOs8kcY — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) June 26, 2023

I’ve always found Peruvian neckties difficult to finish myself, but if you ever wrestle someone who’s good at them, it’s extremely difficult to escape.

Random Land

A rural waterslide.

Midnight Music: Indie rock, 2010

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.