UFC Sportsbook ‘flooded’ with Elon Musk bets after Georges St-Pierre joined Team Twitter

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg opened as the -500 (1/5) betting favorite over Elon Musk, but following an online agreement between Musk and former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who agreed to train the Tesla tenderfoot, bets suddenly “flooded in” for the Twitter CEO.

Musk went from +300 to +275 (11/4) against -350 (2/7) for Zuckerberg.

“I’m not sure training from GSP is going to make a ton of difference in terms of Elon’s chances, but clearly some of our bettors believe it will,” Adam Burns, Sportsbook Manager at BetOnline.ag, said. “We’re all rooting for this fight to happen, but there are still so many unknowns, including how long they’ll be able to train before stepping in the Octagon.”

Angry UFC welterweight Matt Brown will have his barf bag on standby.

As of this writing, 85.7% of the bets are on Musk and 95.2% of the handle (total amount wagered) is also on Musk, according to BetOnline.ag, though it remains to be seen if this fight actually comes to fruition. It should be noted that Zuckerberg will have UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in his corner.

Jones and St-Pierre are the best of frenemies.

“Zuckerberg contacts me because he saw your tweet that I’m coming on,” former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen told The MMA Hour. “Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300 and it was a very big deal. That just happened. [My producer] Ethan is my witness, my son, Thero, my dog, Duke. This is a shoot.”

Reps for Zuckerberg later denied the report.