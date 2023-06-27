Busted! ‘Specialized’ drug test sinks sneaky UFC heavyweight until 2025

Braxton Smith suffered two losses at UFC 288.

The 33 year-old heavyweight was defeated by Parker Porter on the “Prelims” portion of the May 6 fight card, then got beat for a second time by United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), who caught the “Beautiful Monster” with a cup full of no-nos.

UFC 288 marked Smith’s Octagon debut.

“Smith’s urine sample was analyzed using a specialized test, known as Carbon Isotope Ratio (CIR) testing, that differentiates between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and prohibited anabolic agents of external origin,” USADA said in a statement (via MMA Junkie). “The CIR test confirmed the presence of testosterone and/or its metabolites of external origin in Smith’s urine sample. All AAS are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.”

Porter’s victory over Smith will remain intact.

The 5-2 Smith was suspended for two years and will not be eligible to return until early 2025, depending on what (if any) additional sanctions he faces from New Jersey State Athletic Commission. No word yet on whether or not UFC will retain his services.

Smith has yet to comment publicly on the ruling.