Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are so bad at UFC fighting ‘CM Punk would probably beat both of them’

Professional wrestler Phil Brooks, better known by his stage name CM Punk, is widely-considered to be the worst MMA fighter of the modern era. After getting finished by Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in Cleveland, Punk returned to the Octagon for an absolute stinker against Mike Jackson at UFC 225.

That was the last we’ve seen of the Chicagoan, who made an obscene amount of money for his failed experiment.

But the low-water mark for MMA gimmick matches could sink even further if UFC President Dana White is able to finagle a billionaire battle between Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who are experts at being rich and pasty but clueless rookies when it comes to cage fighting.

“It’s a P.R. f****** scandal,” UFC welterweight Matt Brown told MMA Fighting in a profanity-laced rant. “I’m asking the MMA community to be more intelligent than this. Can we see through this? If they do [fight], yes, I’ll f****** watch it, you’ll watch it, we’ll all watch it and you know we’re going to vomit when we watch it. Like what the f*** did I just watch? Why did I stay up until f****** midnight watching this? We’re going to hate ourselves for it.”

“When we watched CM Punk lose to Mike Jackson — it was one thing to lose to Mickey Gall because we didn’t really know much about him before but come to find out he’s a legit f****** fighter. But Mike Jackson — CM Punk loses to Mike Jackson, did anybody walk away from that going, ‘I’m glad I watched that.’ Now imagine two guys that are not even as good as CM Punk. Like CM Punk would probably beat both of them. I don’t get the interest in seeing these guys fight.”

Musk joined the Endeavor board of directors prior to the organization’s IPO. As for Zuckerberg, he’s been a special guest of White and Co. at previous “Fight Night” events in Las Vegas. The chances of them actually competing on pay-per-view (PPV) are remote, but as Brown said, the headlines have done a good job of distracting people from “all the f****** garbage bulls*** that they’ve done in their lives.”