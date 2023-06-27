Ilia Topuria cracks featherweight Top 5 in official UFC rankings update

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria blasted his way into the 145-pound title conversation with a five-round drubbing of rough-and-tumble veteran Josh Emmett in the UFC Jacksonville headliner last weekend in Florida. The victory was enough to push “El Matador” to No. 5 in the official 145-pound rankings while subsequently sending “The Fighting Falmer” down to No. 6. Elsewhere on the charts, Maycee Barber cracked the flyweight Top 10 with her destruction of 125-pound Brazilian bruiser Amanda Ribas in the UFC Jacksonville co-main event.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Charles Oliveira

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Brandon Moreno

10. Alex Pereira

11. Jiri Prochazka

12. Max Holloway

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Jamahal Hill

15. Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Brandon Moreno

1. Deiveson Figueiredo

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Manel Kape

10. Tim Elliott

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Tagir Ulanbekov

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Sean O’Malley

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Rob Font

8. Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Adrian Yanez

14. Chris Gutierrez

15. Jonathan Martinez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez

2. Max Holloway

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria +4

6. Josh Emmett -1

7. Calvin Kattar -1

8. Chan Sung Jung -1

9. Giga Chikadze -1

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Sodiq Yusuff +1

12. Bryce Mitchell -1

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Rafael dos Anjos

10. Jalin Turner

11. Dan Hooker

12. Damir Ismagulov

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola

15. Grant Dawson

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. (T) Geoff Neal

8. (T) Sean Brady +1

10. Vicente Luque

11. Neil Magny

12. Michael Chiesa

13. Ian Machado Garry

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Alex Pereira

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. (T) Dricus Du Plessis

5. (T) Paulo Costa +1

7. Sean Strickland

8. Derek Brunson

9. Roman Dolidze

10. Jack Hermansson

11. Brendan Allen +2

12. Kelvin Gastelum -1

13. Nassourdine Imavov -1

14. Andre Muniz

15. Chris Curtis

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Jan Blachowicz

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. (T) Nikita Krylov

5. (T) Johnny Walker

7. Anthony Smith

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Paul Craig

10. Ryan Spann

11. Azamat Murzakanov

12. Dominick Reyes

13. Khalil Rountree

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Sergei Pavlovich

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Tom Aspinall

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Serghei Spivac

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Derrick Lewis

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Chris Daukaus

14. Alexandr Romanov

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Weili Zhang

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. Carla Esparza

7. Erin Blanchfield

8. Jessica Andrade

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Taila Santos

11. Manon Fiorot

12. Amanda Lemos

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Holly Holm

15. Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Tecia Torres

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro +1

13. Michelle Waterson -1

14. Tabatha Ricci +1

15. Angela Hill -1

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. (T) Talia Santos

3. (T) Erin Blanchfield +1

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber +3

9. Jennifer Maia -1

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas -2

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Andrea Lee

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Jasmine Jasudavicius

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Holly Holm

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. Irene Aldana

6. Yana Santos

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Macy Chiasson

9. Karol Rosa

10. Mayra Bueno Silva

11. Miesha Tate

12. Julia Avila

13. Norma Dumont

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the middleweight division, following the UFC Vegas 76: “Strickland vs. Magomedov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN and ESPN+, which takes place this Sat. night (July 1, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

