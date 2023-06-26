UFC Singapore odds: Bookies expecting Max Holloway to murder ‘Korean Zombie’ on Aug. 26

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is one of the greatest 145-pound fighters in history and perhaps one of the top combatants in all of MMA across any weight class, so it’s not unreasonable to think “Blessed” would be a sizable betting favorite in any fight that doesn’t include longtime nemesis Alex Volkanovski.

But -1000?

That’s where “Blessed” opened when his fight against featherweight veteran Chan Sung Jung was announced. The Hawaiian has since shifted to -950, according to BetOnline.ag, once some early money started trickling in for “The Korean Zombie.” After opening at +700, Jung quickly moved to +650, which means beaucoup bucks for the upset.

Assuming you bet responsibly (and you should).

Holloway (24-7) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over top prospect Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City last April on ESPN, keeping the gate to the featherweight title under lock and key. As for Jung (17-7), he was last seen challenging Volkanovski for the 145-pound strap in a brutal, bloody loss at UFC 273 in early 2022.

A lopsided defeat to Holloway could result in Jung’s retirement.