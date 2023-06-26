UFC star Paddy Pimblett debuts as football (soccer) manager on July 2 in Liverpool

Which celebrity are you most excited about seeing in next Sunday's @nomoreknives1 #EnoughIsEnough charity football match here at Marine? Click here for tickets now, with under 10% of tickets remaining https://t.co/I2xTx5XU7w #COYM pic.twitter.com/pOYsDbhufz

Soccer kicks are finally legal for UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

The outspoken scouser will manage a squad of football (soccer) players for the “Enough is Enough, Boots On — We Stand Together” charity game this Sunday (July 2) at The Marine Travel Arena in Liverpool.

The goal is to “bring the Liverpool community together in a powerful stand against gun and knife crime,” according to the official website. “The Baddy” is a huge football fan and once got booted from a stadium for cheering the away team.

Pimblett (20-3) recently underwent surgery to repair damage suffered in his decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last December. “The Baddy” appeared to be headed to his first loss inside the Octagon during that contest but the “Sin City” judges disagreed.

No word yet on when or where Pimblett will return to MMA but he is “back sparring, recovery going to plan,” according to his latest social media update. Late 2023 or early 2024 seems like a safe bet, based on these estimates.

Pimblett remains unranked at 155 pounds.