Time out! Elon Musk’s mommy just canceled UFC fight against Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk made plans with Mark Zuckerberg but forgot to get mommy’s permission.

The Twitter CEO was in talks to battle equally pasty Meta mutant Mark Zuckerberg in a MMA fight orchestrated by UFC President Dana White, for reasons not entirely clear. Everyone involved wants you to believe this bout will actually happen with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

Everyone except Maye Musk.

“Actually, I canceled the fight,” Momma Musk wrote on Twitter. “I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case.”

She then had some non-physical recommendations:

“Fight with words only. In armchairs. Four feet apart. The funniest person wins.”

“A verbal fight only. Three questions each. The funniest answers win. Who agrees?”

Elon responded with emojis but no confirmation in either direction.

Musk recently joined the Endeavor (parent company of UFC) board of directors and doesn’t appear to have any demonstrable martial arts skills. As for Zuckerberg, he’s been training jiu-jitsu on the local circuit and recently choked himself into a gold medal.

No word yet from Zuckerberg’s parents on the validity of his permission slip.