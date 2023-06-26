UFC Vegas 76’s Sean Strickland plants shadowboxing super fan who tried to swing with ‘Tarzan’ (Video)

Ever since Pros vs. Joes went off the air, we’ve had to rely on UFC personalities like Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland to keep the MMA wannabes in check. This latest installment comes from the latter, thanks to a random run-in with shadowboxing super fan “Johnny.”

Strickland told Johnny to show up at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas and it appears he did, presumably after picking up his white tee from J. Crew at the local mall. UFC middleweight Chris Curtis popped in to remind everyone it was a “bad idea” and I couldn’t agree more.

Sooner or later somebody is gonna get hurt, a lawsuit will be filed (waivers be damned) and UFC will have to add another amendment to its laughably unenforced Code of Conduct.

Strickland, 32, agreed to go 70-percent against his overmatched foe, which still resulted in two knockdowns, or fall downs, as it didn’t look like Johnny was all that jazzed about hanging and banging.

The 26-5 “Tarzan” returns to the cage to battle the unheralded Abus Magomedov in the UFC Vegas 76 middleweight main event this Sat. night (July 1) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX center in “Sin City.”

