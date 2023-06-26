UFC fans trash ‘Holm vs Bueno Silva’ poster for being ‘simple and boring, just like the main event’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is just “one or two fights away” from another 135-pound title shot and could cement herself as next in line with a dominant performance over Brazilian bruiser Mayra Bueno Silva atop the UFC Vegas 77 fight card, locked and loaded for Sat., July 15, 2023 on ESPN and ESPN+ at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MMA fans were not impressed with the promotion’s new poster.

That poster might be worse than the card itself.

Simple and boring, just like the main event. Perfect.

Why’d you have to remind us of this trash card?

Dog sh*t main event!! UFC is dropping the ball big time with these cards lately.

No more Holly Holm headliner please .

Holm (15-6) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Yana Santos at UFC San Antonio back in March. “The Preacher’s Daughter” has not finished a fight in over six years. As for Bueno Silva (10-2-1), she’s the winner of three straight, which includes back-to-back submission victories over Stephane Egger and Lina Lansberg.

