Despite being in different organizations, a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would totally be possible given the UFC and PFL are both broadcast under the same ESPN umbrella. Unfortunately, UFC president Dana White is adamant that a fight between the two heavyweights “wouldn’t work.’

During a recent interview with Pat McAffee, White shot down the idea of trying to put a fight together between his current and former heavyweight champions.

“It wouldn’t work,” he declared. “Francis was here, Jon Jones wanted that fight the whole time. We tried to make the fight with Francis ... yeah.”

That’s a pretty broad statement to describe the complicated history that prevented Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou from happening under the UFC banner. Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title and left active competition for three years after the UFC refused to renegotiate a move to heavyweight where he could have faced “The Predator.” By the time he worked out a deal with the promotion, Ngannou was having his own problems with UFC brass.

No Pat, Jonny was on vacation for 3 years while I sat there waiting https://t.co/OuS3SxMOGp — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 23, 2023

Unhappy with the amount of fights he was getting and the restrictive terms of his contract, Ngannou decided to fight out his contract and leave the UFC. But even as he prepared to go, he offered to sign a one fight deal with the UFC to face Jones. The UFC refused, Ngannou left the promotion, and now it looks we have another legendary fight that will never happen.

Ngannou fired back at White after his comments, boiling it down to one simple sentence.

It’s just the latest round of back and forths between White and Ngannou as the UFC president continues to paint Ngannou as impossible to work with and unwilling to face Jones. He had similar words for Jon when “Bones” was refusing to fight as well. As always, it’s whatever narrative that suits the UFC best that White will push. In this case, it’s that the guy he has under contract is the man, and the guy he doesn’t is a bum.