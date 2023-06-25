Brendan Allen on potential Khamzat Chimaev matchup: ‘I fear no man ... he can come get it’ | UFC Jacksonville

Brendan Allen welcomes a fight with “Borz.”

Allen picked up his fifth straight win at UFC Jacksonville yesterday (Sat., June 24, 2023), submitting Bruno Silva in the first round from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida (watch highlights).

Following his first-round submission win, Allen hopped on the microphone to give a pretty memorable post-fight interview by calling out Jared Cannonier, sending a message to Israel Adesanya and asking for purple fight shorts and a UFC event in Louisana.

Check it out:

During his post-fight interview with the media, “All-in” explained the Cannonier matchup and why he likes it.

“As far as the matchup, I think [Cannonier] looked really good in his last fight. Very good. But I think I’m a different little different beast,” Allen said. “And like I said, I haven’t even shown everything. Sometimes I just like to get after a little bit, as I did tonight...But I just think he’s a fun fight, and it’s a matchup that gets me to the top.

“But if I can’t get him, then [I want to fight] Sean Strickland, win or lose,” he continued. “I’d like to get that fight just because it’s a rematch. And obviously, I want that.”

Allen was later asked if he would fight Khamzat Chimaev, who is rumored to fight next in the Middleweight division.

“I fear no man,” Allen said. “I turned down no fight. If that’s what he wants, he can come get it. I don’t care. Anyone can get it — c-mshot, Cannonier, [Marvin] Vettori, anyone. They can all get it. I don’t care. What? Is he going to try to take me down? Congratulations, you can take me down.

“I’ll jump guard, but what are you going to do with it?” he continued. “I’m a different beast on my back and on top. It doesn’t matter. I’m a different beast.”

Chimaev hasn’t competed since running through Kevin Holland at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022 (watch highlights).

For complete UFC Jacksonville results, coverage and highlights click HERE.