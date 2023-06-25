Maycee Barber wants revenge against the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Flyweight champion.

Barber picked up an impressive win at UFC Jacksonville last night (Sat., June 24, 2023), battering and then finishing Amanda Ribas via second round via technical knockout from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida (watch highlights). It was Barber’s first finish since 2019 when she knocked out Gillian Robertson (remember it here). In addition, the blood-soaked finish also earned her a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus.

“The Future” is now on a five-fight win streak since suffering a two-fight skid. With her being on a winning streak, she had a name ready to go for a next opponent ... none other than current Flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso.

“I’ve been saying it time and time again, you know, whether Alexa wins against Valentina [Shevchenko] or not, I do want that rematch,” Barber told the media during UFC Jacksonville’s post-fight press conference (watch here). “So, we’ll see. You know, that would be ideal. But, we’ll see. I’m gonna go back and talk to Hunter [Campbell] and Mick [Maynard] and the team to figure it out.”

The pair of fighters collided at UFC 258 back in 2021, but it was a pretty uneventful fight that saw Barber get out-classed until the third round, when she finally started to get going. Grasso won the fight via unanimous decision and has since become champion.

Barber says she has evolved since that fight, so she demands a rematch at some point.

“I’ve evolved so much since that fight, and that’s why I want to get the rematch,” Barber stated. “Whether she’s the champ or not, I definitely want that rematch because I have evolved as a fighter, and I love the spot that I’m in.

“The only way I get to a rematch is by continuing to progress and continuing to put on performances and go out and show the world what I’m capable of,” Barber concluded.

While her technical knockout win over Ribas was excellent and proved that she is evolving, Barber will most likely have to fight another top contender before the Grasso rematch.

