Ilia Topuria knows what he wants next.

Topuria picked up the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at UFC Jacksonville last night (Sat., June 24, 2023), dismantling the ridiculously-tough Josh Emmett for five rounds inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. It marked the Featherweight prospect’s first UFC main event, and he shined bright while also picking up a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

Next week, “El Matador” will likely crack the Top 5 Featherweight rankings, leaving him in an interesting position. A fight with Brian Ortega or Arnold Allen could make sense, but he isn’t looking at those contenders. He wants a title shot against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez, which goes down at UFC 290 in two weeks.

He’ll settle for Max Holloway in Spain.

“Busy or not busy — I don’t know if [Volkanovski] is busy,” Topuira told reporters during the UFC Jacksonville press conference (watch it here). “I’m the next guy in the line. I can wait. One of the best skills I have is patience. If they offer me to fight Max Holloway in Spain — let’s do it. If not, I’m gonna wait for my title shot. That’s all.”

With Holloway scheduled to fight “The Korean Zombie” later this year; therefore, a fight with the winner of UFC 290 makes more sense because of the timeline.

Topuria is undefeated (6-0) in UFC with four finishes.

