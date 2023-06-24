With UFC Jacksonville a wrap after an exciting day (Sat., June 24, 2023) of fights on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event clash between featherweight contenders Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, a co-headliner pitting Amanda Ribas against fellow women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber, and a middleweight affair between submission specialist Brendan Allen and walking knockout machine Bruno Silva, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE about 30 minutes after the main event ends. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

