Ilia Topuria delivered a masterclass performance earlier today (Sat., June 24, 2023) at UFC Jacksonville live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., as “El Matador” put an absolute beating on veteran contender Josh Emmett in the headlining act.

In addition to the featherweight main event, UFC Jacksonville turned in a slew of memorable knockouts, slick submissions, and absolute Octagon wars. Check them out below and let us know your favorite one:

Maycee Barber delivered a co-main event showcase with a bloody TKO stoppage over women’s flyweight contender Amanda Ribas (watch HERE)

Rising featherweight prospect David Onama scored the biggest victory of his career with a nasty knockout stoppage over dangerous finisher Gabriel Santos (highlights HERE)

Brendan Allen pushed his UFC middleweight win streak to five with an impressive first-round submission finish over knockout artist Bruno Silva

Lightweight powerhouse Mateusz Rebecki scored his second Octagon win with a dominant TKO finish over Loik Radzhabov

Former LFA standout Jose “Chepe” Mariscal turned in a blistering Octagon debut by outlasting lightweight brawler Trevor Peek in a wild three-round war

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett

Performance of the Night: Maycee Barber

Performance of the Night: David Onama

