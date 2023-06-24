Maycee Barber put the women’s flyweight top 10 on notice earlier today (Sat., June 24, 2023) at UFC Jacksonville live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., when “Future” put a bloody stop to veteran contender Amanda Ribas with a second-round TKO (punches and elbows).

Ribas looked good from the start, but Barber was able to cut her pretty early into the first round. That put a little urgency in Barber as she started to search for a finish. Barber kept her momentum going into the second round and ended up landing a massive head kick. Ribas was hurt and then was knocked down moments later by a Barber right hand. Barber moved in for the kill and launched heavy ground-and-pound to force the referee’s stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN. More footage can be seen below:

MAYCEE BARBER WITH THE HUGE SEQUENCE TO GET THE TKO IN ROUND 2 #UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/mlHtAPK5bH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2023

Barber, 25, is now on a five-fight win streak and just locked down the biggest performance of her career, especially when you consider this fight was on ABC. She remains one of the promotion’s biggest prospects and a growing contender in a division in need of fresh title challengers.

