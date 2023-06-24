 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Maycee Barber turns Amanda Ribas into bloody mess with brutal TKO | UFC Jacksonville

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Maycee Barber put the women’s flyweight top 10 on notice earlier today (Sat., June 24, 2023) at UFC Jacksonville live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., when “Future” put a bloody stop to veteran contender Amanda Ribas with a second-round TKO (punches and elbows).

LIVE! Stream UFC Jacksonville On ESPN+

HIGH-STAKES FEATHERWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., June 24, 2023, with another action-packed card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, headlined by a thrilling Featherweight contenders’ bout between No. 5-ranked Josh Emmett and surging No. 9-seeded Ilia Topuria. In UFC Jacksonville’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event (it also airs on ABC), Amanda Ribas takes on Maycee Barber in a fun women’s Flyweight contest.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Ribas looked good from the start, but Barber was able to cut her pretty early into the first round. That put a little urgency in Barber as she started to search for a finish. Barber kept her momentum going into the second round and ended up landing a massive head kick. Ribas was hurt and then was knocked down moments later by a Barber right hand. Barber moved in for the kill and launched heavy ground-and-pound to force the referee’s stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN. More footage can be seen below:

Barber, 25, is now on a five-fight win streak and just locked down the biggest performance of her career, especially when you consider this fight was on ABC. She remains one of the promotion’s biggest prospects and a growing contender in a division in need of fresh title challengers.

For complete UFC Jacksonville results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania