David Onama earned the biggest victory of his career earlier today (Sat., June 24, 2023) at UFC Jacksonville live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., as the featherweight prospect stopped dangerous finisher Gabriel Santos with a wild second-round knockout (punches).

This fight had it all. The two men let loose on the feet, showcased impressive grappling skills, and looked for the kill every second of the way. In the second round, Onama came out of nowhere with a counter right uppercut that stunned Santos. As Santos was falling back Onama pieced him up with a few more shots. The referee stepped in as Santos was hitting the canvas.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Onama, 29, is now 3-2 as a member of the UFC roster and has finished each and every one of those wins. The Factory X product has been in some wild fights along the way, but he appears to be a more patient fighter. This new approach should allow Onama to grow as an all-around striker and provide him opportunities to shine like he did Saturday afternoon.

For complete UFC Jacksonville results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.