Brendan Allen earned his fifth-straight win inside of the Octagon earlier today (Sat., June 24, 2023) at UFC Jacksonville live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., when the middleweight contender stopped knockout artist Bruno Silva with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

This was a wild fire fight from the opening bell. Both middleweights slung heavy leather and welcomed all exchanges. Allen mixed in some brief wrestling, but for the most part it was a striking slugfest. Silva landed some really crisp shots towards the end of the first round only to have Allen counter with two clean right hands. The final one planted Silva on the ground and allowed Allen to drop bombs. Allen eventually took Silva’s back and quickly sunk in the rear-naked choke finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Allen, 27, is now 5-0 since the start of 2022 and has scored four submission stoppages along the way. The former LFA middleweight champion finally looks poised to make a real run at the top 10 guys at 185 pounds and it’s going to be fun to watch.

