Snakebit UFC Jacksonville fighter who retired because of bad judging just lost another decision - ‘Why cut him?’

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Emmett v Topuria Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

After retiring from consecutive split-decision losses in 2022, snakebit flyweight fighter, Zhalgas Zhumagulov, suffered another split decision defeat earlier today (Sat., June 24, 2023) at UFC Jacksonville live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. That now makes it three in a row.

The veteran fighter was making his first Octagon appearance since retiring after his loss to Charles Johnson this past November. He had suffered a previous split decision loss to Jeff Molina in June of 2022. And after having his fight against Felipe Bunes canceled last week at UFC Vegas 75 this was an important outing for Zhumagulov.

Unfortunately for Zhumagulov, he ran into a debuting flyweight prospect in Joshua Van. The promising 21-year-old prospect turned in a record-setting performance, landing the second-most significant strikes in flyweight history with 149 over the course of 15 minutes. Zhumagulov hung in tough and delivered some good counters along the way, but it seemed as if Van captured all three rounds.

In the end, the judges delivered a split decision verdict. Zhumagulov was given an inch of hope as the scores were being read, but once again walked away just short of his second UFC win. He’s now just 1-6 inside of the Octagon.

Check out some of the action below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

After the flyweight bout, fight fans took to social media to discuss Zhumagulov’s third-straight loss via split decision. Check out some of the reaction below:

