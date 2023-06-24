After retiring from consecutive split-decision losses in 2022, snakebit flyweight fighter, Zhalgas Zhumagulov, suffered another split decision defeat earlier today (Sat., June 24, 2023) at UFC Jacksonville live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. That now makes it three in a row.

The veteran fighter was making his first Octagon appearance since retiring after his loss to Charles Johnson this past November. He had suffered a previous split decision loss to Jeff Molina in June of 2022. And after having his fight against Felipe Bunes canceled last week at UFC Vegas 75 this was an important outing for Zhumagulov.

Unfortunately for Zhumagulov, he ran into a debuting flyweight prospect in Joshua Van. The promising 21-year-old prospect turned in a record-setting performance, landing the second-most significant strikes in flyweight history with 149 over the course of 15 minutes. Zhumagulov hung in tough and delivered some good counters along the way, but it seemed as if Van captured all three rounds.

In the end, the judges delivered a split decision verdict. Zhumagulov was given an inch of hope as the scores were being read, but once again walked away just short of his second UFC win. He’s now just 1-6 inside of the Octagon.

After the flyweight bout, fight fans took to social media to discuss Zhumagulov’s third-straight loss via split decision. Check out some of the reaction below:

You gotta feel for Zhalgas Zhumagulov for being on the wrong side of another split dec loss, but tbf he actually lost this fight, for once, still sucks tho — Robert Alffridsen (@alffridsen) June 24, 2023

New hairstyle didn't work, that might be it for Zhalgas Zhumagulov...#UFCJacksonville pic.twitter.com/ANcRfxHX9E — The Fight Bubble (@thefightbubble) June 24, 2023

People really expected Zhumagulov to come in and turn into Khabib and get 8 takedowns and 9 minutes of control time en route to a decision win. Do y’all even watch tape? Lol #UFCJacksonville — Law (@LawTheHybrid) June 24, 2023

Seeing alot of people saying to cut Zhumagulov. His record is deceiving. Just watch his fights. He lost vs Van but i had him winning his other 2 splits, one of which i feel was a robbery. The guy turns up, puts on a show and is a likeable guy. Why cut him? #UFC #UFCJacksonville — RespectSport (@RespectSportRH) June 24, 2023

3 consecutive split decision losses. 5 in his career.



Zhumagulov has officially taken Angela Hill’s throne. #UFCJacksonville — MMA² (@mma_squared) June 24, 2023

Zhalgas Zhumagulov is by far the unluckiest fighter in UFC history. He should be ranked with two ranked wins (Paiva, Molina) with a 5-2 record in the octagon but instead he's 1-6 and will probably get cut — Hawaiian Fight Fan (@hawaiianfighta) June 24, 2023

