Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria full fight video preview for UFC Jacksonville main event

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida for the upcoming UFC Jacksonville mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for TODAY (Sat., June 24, 2023) airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Featherweight headliners Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria got their own special video preview for the UFC Jacksonville main event on ABC, embedded above.

HIGH-STAKES FEATHERWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., June 24, 2023, with another action-packed card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, headlined by a thrilling Featherweight contenders’ bout between No. 5-ranked Josh Emmett and surging No. 9-seeded Ilia Topuria. In UFC Jacksonville’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event (it also airs on ABC), Amanda Ribas takes on Maycee Barber in a fun women’s Flyweight contest.

Emmett (18-3) is looking to rebound from his submission loss to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 earlier this year in Perth. Falling to “El Pantera” snapped a five-fight win streak for the “Fighting Falmer.” As for Topuria (13-0), he’s a perfect 5-0 since joining UFC in late 2020 and was recently seen submitting Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Emmett vs. Topuria” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

