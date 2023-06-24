Sadibou Sy delivered one of the best knockouts in recent memory last night (Fri., June 23, 2023) at PFL 6 live on ESPN+ from inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga., as the welterweight clinched a spot in the $1 million playoffs with a blistering third-round spinning wheel kick finish over Shane Mitchell.

Sy is a big body for 170 pounds and it shows in his ability to control distance and land with consistent kicks, which he did early and often in this fight. Mitchell did a good job to fight through the first two rounds, but he made a grave mistake in the third that cost him the fight and then some.

Out of nowhere Sy launched a gnarly spinning wheel kick. Mitchell thought it was going to be to the body or at least the side of the head. The kick, which was clocked at 40 mph, wrapped perfectly around Mitchell’s right hand and sent him crashing to the canvas. Sy walked off with a true contender for Knockout of the Year, as well as a spot in the PFL welterweight playoffs.

Check out Sy’s wild finish above courtesy of PFL. A different angle of the knockout can be seen below:

