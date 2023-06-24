Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC doesn’t do gimmick fights, unless they have the potential to make a whole lot of money! In that case, UFC President Dana White is happy to jump right on board. In this most recent example, Conor McGregor and Brock Lesnar can step aside, because their earning potential pales in comparison to athletic standouts Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The billionaire beef stems from social media rivalry, and it’s been marinating for quite some time now. It’s only this week, however, that the two have discussed fighting inside a cage. White sprung into action, talking to both parties and revealing he’s very interested in making it happen.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White discussed some of the complexities in booking such an unusual match up, revealing it would like have to be an unsanctioned exhibition contest due to the size disparity. In fact, White compared the potential bout to the early UFC open weight class days.

“I’ve been talking to both of them back and forth, [Elon and I] have a call in about five minutes here,” Dana White said (via BJPenn.com). “I don’t know, listen. First of all, if they both agree and they both say, let’s start here. Elon Musk is six foot two, two-hundred and twenty pounds. Mark Zuckerberg is not, okay. There’s a huge difference, this thing would be like UFC 1 for Christ’s sake.”

He continued, “We’d have to figure out the weight stuff, I don’t know how the commissions will look at this thing… Well, it would be an exhibition, it wouldn’t be sanctioned by a commission. There’s still a lot of things you would have to work through to make this fight happen. But, what I love and respect is that both of these guys are down, they both want to do it. They both want to fight, for people that aren’t even fight fans, this is fun. It’s fun to talk about, it’s fun to think about, you know me man, I’m in the middle trying to put the pieces together and see what we can do.”

It still seems like a wildly long shot, but even a jiu-jitsu match or padded up sparring session would draw a ton of eyes. Or, new idea, maybe this is the big break Power Slap needs?!?

Insomnia

The biggest lesson I’ve learned in 2023 is that Zhalgas Zhumagulov is the funniest fighter on the roster.

Be like water my friend, don’t be like my 3 previous opponents pic.twitter.com/NBXVrKzt82 — Zhalgas Zhumagulov (@ZhakoZhumagulov) June 23, 2023

Marlon Vera is extremely sympathetic towards Henry Cejudo’s potentially injured shoulder.

Rub that shoulder bud @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/jZPeOAii44 — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 22, 2023

Both of these match ups sound awesome. Tucker vs. Lopes sounds like a highly technical clash with good finish potential, and Oleksiejczuk vs. Njokuani WILL end up with someone unconscious.

BREAKING



Music City get's another fun one!! Gavin Tucker returns. The Canadian takes on the Brazilian prospect Diego Lopes at featherweight on August 5th in Nashville, Tennessee. #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/dpbObS6mmD — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) June 22, 2023

This is my house except I have to keep typing while standing up and down.

Avarage Brazilian household during a charles fight pic.twitter.com/1m9ExWg6oU — (@uhvaimorre) June 22, 2023

Renato Moicano plays rankings panel member, puts them to shame immediately.

I could watch this for 20 minutes.

Eddie Abasolo lost a somewhat controversial decision to the great Sitthichai this morning, but dear lord, what an incredible elbow sequence this is!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I didn’t know fighters below Middleweight could even attempt the Mother’s Milk submission, let alone land it. That’s a big ol’ Heavyweight move only!

Finishing someone with a smother in MMA is insane pic.twitter.com/HxW2lRjEDJ — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) June 22, 2023

I’m hardly ever one to cry late stoppage, but this could’ve been called after the first elbow knockdown.

Massive win for Scotland's Nico Carrillo stopping Muangthai via 2nd round TKO. That first elbow was pure filth. #ONEFridayFights22 pic.twitter.com/eFeSC8HPDQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 23, 2023

If you’re ever in Thailand during one of Tiger Muay Thai’s BBQ Beatdowns, they’re a lot of fun.

Random Land

The incredible instincts of the beaver.

This beaver was orphaned and rescued as a newborn.



Watch the incredible instinct to build a dam, even though it’s never seen its parents build one.. pic.twitter.com/XoySrcycSy — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 22, 2023

Midnight Music: Wildly prolific, genre-hopping Aussie rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard dipped their toes back into metal on their latest release, which has an extremely long title but begins with PetroDragonic Apocalypse. It’s fun!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.