Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns later TODAY (Sat., June 24, 2023) to stage UFC Jacksonville, which is set to go down inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the Featherweight main event of the evening, Josh Emmett will face off against Ilia Topuria. In the co-headlining act, Maycee Barber will take on Amanda Ribas in women’s Flyweight action.

Related Two Fighters Miss Weight For UFC Jacksonville

UFC JACKSONVILLE CHEAT SHEET What UFC event is on today? UFC Jacksonville: “Emmett vs. Topuria” Who is fighting tonight at UFC Jacksonville? Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria Featherweight fight is the five-round main event. What time does UFC Jacksonville start? TONIGHT (Sat., June 23, 2023), beginning at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. Where will UFC Jacksonville take place? VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. How can I watch UFC Jacksonville? “Prelims” matches online begin at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC (also ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET. How do I bet on UFC Jacksonville? Check out the latest lines at DraftKings.com. Where can I get UFC Jacksonville updates and results? Get full UFC Jacksonville play-by-play updates and live coverage here!

Original Card Vs. Actual Card:

A fight between Gregory Rodrigues and Dennis Tiuliulin was set to go down at this event before it was moved to UFC 292. Also, Victor Martinez was expected to face Trevor Peek before he withdrew for undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Chepe Mariscal. And Cody Brundage stepped in to fill the void against Sedriques Dumas after Punahele Soriano bowed out of their fight.

Injuries:

While not an injury, a fight between Kleydson Rodrigues and Tatsuro Taira was scrapped the day of weigh ins after Rodrigues failed to hit his mark, coming in three pounds over the Flyweight limit of 126 pounds for non-title fights (full details here).

Related Rodrigues Vs Taira Pulled From UFC Jacksonville

New Blood:

On the heels of three straight wins, Chepe Mariscal got the call up to the big leagues to fill in for Victor Martinez against Trevor Peek. The 30-year old has been grinding on the regional circuit for nine years now, which includes stints in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). Combate Global and Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC). As for Peek, his undefeated record (8-0) includes a stellar debut win over Erick Gonzalez, who he knocked out with one second remaining in round one this past February.

Joshua Van will bring his five-fight win streak with him as he steps foot inside the Octagon for the first time to face Zhalgas Zhumagulov, who is currently on a three-fight losing streak. All seven of Van’s wins have come by way of stoppage (five knockouts, two submissions).

How The ‘Prelims’ Look:

Sedriques Dumas’ UFC debut didn’t pan out as he would’ve hoped, losing via guillotine choke to Josh Fremd this past March and marking the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He will look to turn it around as he meets Cody Brundage, who is in dire need of a win after losing his last two fights, one via knockout and the other submission.

Jack Jenkins had an impressive showing in his UFC debut, defeating Don Shainis via unanimous decision at UFC 284, bringing his win streak to eight (five of those by way of stoppage). He will have a tough task ahead of him if he wants his ninth straight win as he has been paired opposite Jamall Emmers, who is coming off a big win over Khusein Askhabov. Emmers is 2-2 so far in his young UFC career and is looking to build off the momentum of his latest win.

In women’s Strawweight action, Tabatha Ricci will attempt to win her fourth straight fight and move up the rankings when she battles long-time veteran, Gillian Robertson, who is 3-1 in her last four fights. Ricci is currently ranked No. 15, but a win over Robertson (unranked) could move her up a few notches. For Robertson, a win over “Baby Shark” helps her cause of breaking in.

Loik Radzhabov will look to improve to 2-0 under the UFC banner after making good on his Octagon debut earlier this year with a win over Esteban Ribovics. The former Professional Fighters League (PFL) veteran takes on Mateusz Rębecki, who is on a highly-impressive, 14-fight win streak, which includes winning his first fight inside the Octagon against Nick Fiore at the beginning of this year.

They finally did the photoshoot with Zhalgas Zhumagulov’s hair cut pic.twitter.com/xT58kmpWLE — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 14, 2023

Who Needs A Win Badly:

Zhalgas Zhumagulov came into the Octagon in 2020 for the first time on a four-fight win streak, but his time under the UFC banner has been horrid. After losing his first two fights, he managed to score a win over Jerome Rivera. But, his sunny days quickly turned cloudy again as he proceeded to lose three straight, putting him at a paltry 1-5 inside the Octagon. Should he lose his fourth straight to UFC newcomer, Joshua Van, I don’t foresee the promotion keeping him around.

Interest Level: 7/10

UFC Jacksonville Main Event On ABC/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC Jacksonville Main Card on ABC/ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas

265 lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

145 lbs.: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Jacksonville ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

155 lbs.: Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki

115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

125 lbs.: Joshua Van vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

155 lbs.: Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek

145 lbs.: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

125 lbs.: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Tatsuro Taira — CANCELED (full details here)

185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas vs. Cody Brundage

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card right here, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ABC (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.