Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in “The Sunshine State” for the UFC Jacksonville mixed martial arts (MMA) event TODAY (Sat., June 24, 2023), streaming LIVE on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. UFC Jacksonville — also known as UFC on ABC 5 —will be headlined by the 145-pound showdown between Top 10 featherweight contenders Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, Dana White’s “Contender Series” standout Maycee Barber collides with battle-tested Brazilian bruiser Amanda Ribas in the UFC Jacksonville co-main event.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Jacksonville action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.
Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Emmett vs. Topuria.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC Jacksonville results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).
UFC JACKSONVILLE QUICK RESULTS:
Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas
Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Joshua Van vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek
Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
Sedriques Dumas vs. Cody Brundage
UFC JACKSONVILLE LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:
145 lbs.: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
265 lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
125 lbs.: Joshua Van vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
155 lbs.: Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
145 lbs.: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas vs. Cody Brundage
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here.
Loading comments...