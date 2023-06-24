Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in “The Sunshine State” for the UFC Jacksonville mixed martial arts (MMA) event TODAY (Sat., June 24, 2023), streaming LIVE on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. UFC Jacksonville — also known as UFC on ABC 5 —will be headlined by the 145-pound showdown between Top 10 featherweight contenders Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, Dana White’s “Contender Series” standout Maycee Barber collides with battle-tested Brazilian bruiser Amanda Ribas in the UFC Jacksonville co-main event.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC Jacksonville action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Emmett vs. Topuria.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC Jacksonville results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

Related Rodrigues Vs Taira Pulled From UFC Jacksonville

UFC JACKSONVILLE QUICK RESULTS:

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Joshua Van vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Sedriques Dumas vs. Cody Brundage

UFC JACKSONVILLE LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Loik Radzhabov vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Joshua Van vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Chepe Mariscal vs. Trevor Peek

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas vs. Cody Brundage

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here.