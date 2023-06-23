Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann rematch booked for UFC Singapore on Aug. 26

Anthony Smith said Ryan Spann will be his b*tch ... forever.

Or at least until Spann can avenge his loss to “Lionheart” at the upcoming UFC Singapore MMA event, according to MMA Junkie, scheduled for Sat., Aug, 26, 2023 on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Smith strangled “Superman” by way of first-round submission in their UFC Vegas 37 headliner back in Sept. 2021.

After the fight was called, security had to intervene because the sh*t hit the fan.

Following his victory over Spann, the 34 year-old Smith (36-18) went on to lose back-to-back fights to Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, while also missing weight for a backup role at UFC 283. As for Spann (21-8), he’s 2-1 since falling to “Lionheart” and recently raised the white flag opposite Nikita Krylov at UFC Las Vegas.

Both fighters remain ranked in the light heavyweight Top 10.

UFC Singapore will be headlined by the five-round featherweight showdown between former division champion Max Holloway and 145-pound fan favorite Chan Sung Jung. Elsewhere on the card, Lukasz Brzeski and Waldo Cortes-Acosta collide a heavyweight while Michal Oleksiejczuk and Chidi Njokuani hook ‘em up at 185 pounds.

Stay tuned for more UFC Singapore fight card announcements in the coming weeks.