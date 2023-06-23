We are less than 24 hours away from UFC Jacksonville going down tomorrow afternoon (Sat., June 24, 2023) live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and fight fans can now check out the final ceremonial weigh-ins faceoffs (full results HERE).

Saturday’s ABC card will be headlined by former UFC featherweight title challenger, Josh Emmett, and undefeated contender, Ilia Topuria. This is Emmett’s first action since losing to Yair Rodriguez via submission for the interim title back in February (highlights HERE). It may be his final chance to prove he’s still a top threat in the division and someone who can fight for a belt despite being 38 years old.

Topuria, on the other hand, is coming off a submission win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 this past December. The Georgian fighter easily sports one of the best ground games in mixed martial arts (MMA) today and is hoping to use a memorable win over Emmett to lock down his shot at UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Check out Friday’s final staredown between Emmett and Topuria below:

Expect nothing but a banger here

@JoshEmmettUFC vs @TopuriaIlia in our #UFCJacksonville main event TOMORROW!



[ 3pmET / 12pmPT LIVE and FREE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/26tQFyhMEY — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2023

Adding to UFC Jacksonville’s main card madness will be a co-headliner between women’s flyweight contenders Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber. Ribas is trying to win her second straight at flyweight while Barber looks to capture her fifth-straight victory and put herself in title contention entering the final half of 2023.

Their final faceoff can be seen below:

