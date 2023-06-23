Scratched! Botched weigh in leads to UFC Jacksonville fight cancellation

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to make last-minute changes to the upcoming UFC Jacksonville mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card (see it here), set to pop off tomorrow afternoon (Sat., June 24, 2023) on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

That’s because Kleydson Rodrigues, who joined the promotion after a standout performance on Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2021, came in three pounds heavy for his “Prelims” bout against undefeated flyweight phenom Tatsuro Taira. The Brazilian tipped the scale at 129 pounds against 126 pounds for the Japanese sensation.

Get complete UFC Jacksonville weigh ins results and video here.

No word yet if matchmakers will reschedule this bout for a later date or send both fighters on their separate ways. Loik Radzhabov also missed weight for his lightweight bout against Mateusz Rebecki, coming in heavy at 157.25, but that fight will proceed as planned.

Radzhabov will forfeit 20 percent of his purse, payable to Rebecki.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Emmett vs. Topuria” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.