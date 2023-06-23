One of those pesky social media influencers finally got a slap to the face earlier this week by a professional bare knuckle fighter.

The incident occurred during Thursday’s official weigh ins for BKFC 45, which goes down tonight (Fri., June 23, 2023) live on FITE+ from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Follow along HERE for LIVE play-by-play results.

Gee Perez, who competes against Philip Ryan Carroll this Friday at BKFC 45, successfully made weight and then decided to make his way over to social media influencer, Bryce Hall, who was sitting in the crowd. For those who don’t know, Hall has millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He has already competed inside of the boxing ring and plans on making his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut this summer, per BKFC president David Feldman.

As Perez walked over to Hall the young social media star stood up to talk some trash. That’s when Perez delivered a stiff slap to the face. Hall stepped back in shock as his team stopped him from any sort of retaliation. Perez walked off and looked like a goddamn superhero.

While hardcore fight fans probably don’t know either one of these dudes a potential matchup down the line could make BKFC a lot of money. Hall will be one of the most popular names to ever step foot inside of the bare knuckle boxing ring and with this slap leading the buildup to a potential fight it could be massive.

