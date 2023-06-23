Now that Mark Zuckerberg is in talks for a potentially massive mixed martial arts (MMA) bout opposite fellow billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, fighters are coming out of the woodwork to lend a helping hand. This includes reigning UFC heavyweight champion and all-time MMA legend, Jon Jones.

Earlier this week, the combat sports world was thrown for a loop when Zuckerberg and Musk started discussing a potential MMA fight on social media. The two billionaire head honchos may have been half-joking, but talks quickly took off from there.

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White revealed that he was in talks with both Zuckerberg and Musk and that they were “dead serious” about booking a fight. White went on to say he’d love to promote the matchup and that it would be the highest-grossing fight of all time. Of course, White would take any earnings from the fight and donate it to charity.

With news of a potential Zuckerberg vs. Musk matchup in the works a collection of fighters took to social media this week to offer up their services. One fighter to reach out was Jones, who took to Twitter on Thursday in support of Zuckerberg. The UFC heavyweight king is riding with Team Zuck and ready to help him train.

Check it out below:

You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner! — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 23, 2023

On paper, Zuckerberg looks like the best bet opposite Musk. Even the oddsmakers think so. Zuckerberg has been putting in the work on the jiu-jitsu mats and is already rolling with some of the best submission specialists in the world (see HERE). Musk seems like an intense guy, but if Zuckerberg can add the services of “Bones” it may be a wrap.

Thoughts?