 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Train wreck! Three fighters crush scale, miss weight for UFC Jacksonville on ABC

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Emmett v Topuria Weigh-in Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC Jacksonville weigh ins took place earlier today and three fighters missed weight ahead of the “Emmett vs. Topuria” MMA event on ABC, scheduled for tomorrow (Sat., June 24, 2023) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Get complete UFC Jacksonville weigh ins results here.

LIVE! Stream UFC Jacksonville On ESPN+

HIGH-STAKES FEATHERWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., June 24, 2023, with another action-packed card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, headlined by a thrilling Featherweight contenders’ bout between No. 5-ranked Josh Emmett and surging No. 9-seeded Ilia Topuria. In UFC Jacksonville’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event (it also airs on ABC), Amanda Ribas takes on Maycee Barber in a fun women’s Flyweight contest.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Loik Radzhabov weighed in above the lightweight limit at 157.25 and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse, payable to opponent Mateusz Rebecki. In addition, Kleydson Rodrigues came in at 129 pounds for his flyweight bout opposite Tatsuro Taira and the promotion is currently working on an agreement to keep that fight in place.

Jamall Emmers was one pound over the featherweight mark (147) for his UFC Jacksonville “Prelims” bout against Jack Jenkins and will have an additional hour to make weight. We’ll keep you updated on his progress just as soon as he returns to the scale.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Emmett vs. Topuria” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania