Train wreck! Three fighters crush scale, miss weight for UFC Jacksonville on ABC

The UFC Jacksonville weigh ins took place earlier today and three fighters missed weight ahead of the “Emmett vs. Topuria” MMA event on ABC, scheduled for tomorrow (Sat., June 24, 2023) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Get complete UFC Jacksonville weigh ins results here.

Loik Radzhabov weighed in above the lightweight limit at 157.25 and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse, payable to opponent Mateusz Rebecki. In addition, Kleydson Rodrigues came in at 129 pounds for his flyweight bout opposite Tatsuro Taira and the promotion is currently working on an agreement to keep that fight in place.

Jamall Emmers was one pound over the featherweight mark (147) for his UFC Jacksonville “Prelims” bout against Jack Jenkins and will have an additional hour to make weight. We’ll keep you updated on his progress just as soon as he returns to the scale.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Emmett vs. Topuria” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.